BLACKPINK have released a dramatic new MV teaser for their comeback pre-release single, "How You Like That"!

The MV teaser begins by giving away glimpses of a grand hall lit up by fire, accompanied ominous, orchestral instrumentals. The BLACKPINK members flash by one by and as they once again tease fans with the catchy punch line, "How you like that?".

Check out the MV teaser above while you wait for BLACKPINK's full return later this week, on June 26 at 6 PM KST!