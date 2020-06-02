Former Momoland member Yeonwoo in discussion to play a cheating woman in a new drama

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo is in discussion to play a controversial role in a new drama.

According to a Joy News report on June 2, the idol turned actress is currently in discussion to appear in the new drama 'If You Cheat You Die'. Yeonwoo will be showing a strong image that was not seen from her before as she plays the role of a woman in an affair. The production company that worked on shows such as 'Kingdom' and 'Signal' will be producing the work, raising anticipation for the upcoming drama.

Meanwhile, Yeonwoo has been pursuing a career in acting after leaving the group in November of 2019. The drama is scheduled to air in the second half of this year on KBS.

