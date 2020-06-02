T-ara's Jiyeon showered in praise for her perfect side profile

T-ARA's Jiyeon's perfect side profile is garnering praise from netizens.



The actress turned idol made it to trending news after posting a recent update on Instagram. She is seen wearing a simple yet elegant outfit as she poses gracefully for some pictures in relaxing settings. Although Jiyeon has her share of haters, netizens can't help but acknowledge her beauty, saying:





"She's really pretty. That's why she has so many haters."

"Her nose is so pretty."

"Taeyang is singing right now. Perfect eyes, nose, mouth."

"She was pretty since the beginning."

"Gorgeous and her figure is perfect too."

What do you think of Jiyeon's newest photos? Check out more pictures below.

