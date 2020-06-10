40

BLACKPINK members open their individual Weibo accounts

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback and it seems like the members have established individual Weibo accounts as well.

A "coming soon" teaser image from the group has created ripples of excitement throughout the music industry. Although Lisa already had a Weibo account as she is a mentor on Chinese idol reality show 'Youth With You', netizens noticed that new profiles for Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo are now online. Although the accounts don't have any content, they have already amassed over 100,000 followers.

More and more K-pop idols are opening Weibo accounts due to their popularity in China. Stay tuned for more news regarding BLACKPINK's comeback.

Time for Blackpink to break Weibo records, just like they do for Instagram!

