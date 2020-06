Stray Kids is wilding out and vibing to some hard-hitting beats for their latest release.

The group released a new UNVEIL: TRACK video titled "Ta" which means "ride" in Korean. Members are seen showing off their most energetic dance moves as they enjoy themselves and express their energy throughout this short performance video. Fans are excited to hear Stray Kids drop some hard beats in the near future.

Stay tuned for more news regarding the group's comeback on June 17.