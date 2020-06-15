Billboard thinks SuperM can be one of the contenders in the 'Best New Artist' category at the Grammys

Billboard thinks that SuperM can be one of the contenders vying for a nomination in the 'Best New Artist' category at the Grammy Awards.

The magazine listed their guesses on which artists will be awarded nominations this year, and the SM supergroup was listed as one of the artists who are within reach of being a nominee. Billboard stated that SuperM "has a chance of becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated in this category with its self-titled EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200."





What do you think?