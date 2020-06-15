38

Billboard thinks SuperM can be one of the contenders in the 'Best New Artist' category at the Grammys

Billboard thinks that SuperM can be one of the contenders vying for a nomination in the 'Best New Artist' category at the Grammy Awards.

The magazine listed their guesses on which artists will be awarded nominations this year, and the SM supergroup was listed as one of the artists who are within reach of being a nominee. Billboard stated that SuperM "has a chance of becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated in this category with its self-titled EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200."


What do you think? 

quark123955,326 pts 52 minutes ago 2
52 minutes ago

The Grammys/Recording Academy are racist af though so it's a long shot. They are all for using a group like SuperM or BTS for clout because they know the fans will show up (well I know SuperM is a touchy subject for most EXO/Shinee/NCT fans but still...) and give them lots of social media engagement even if they don't nominate them. Also oof Best New Artist? That category is a mess. Lizzo was nominated this year despite releasing her first album in 2017.

Kirsty_Louise14,130 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

The Grammys have already snubbed BTS and theyll probably continue to treat KPop artists that way. As much as Id like to see a KPop group nominated I am not going to hold my breath. Like Forbes said after BTS were snubbed, The Recording Academy seems to have a cultural blindspot.

