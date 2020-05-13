Yuri's brother Kwon Hyuk Joon appeals sentencing for sexual assault charges

Yuri's brother Kwon Hyuk Joon has filed an appeal on his sentence of four years in prison. His legal representative filed an appeal with the Seoul High Court on May 13.

Kwon was a member of Jung Joon Young's infamous chatroom and was convicted alongside Jung Joon Young and former F.T. Island member Jonghun for group sexual assault, as well as the spread of numerous illegal hidden camera footages via SNS platforms. At a trial held in the appeals court on May 12th, Jung Joon Young's sentence got reduced from 6 to 5 years, while Jonghun's sentence was reduced from 5 years to 2.5 years. Jung Joon Young's sentence was commuted due to his attitude of reflection while Jonghun's sentence was reduced due to mediation with the victim.



Kwon has not reached a settlement with his victim, which will affect whether or not his appeal will be accepted.

