In light of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, KCON is moving to the online platform this summer!

KCON has just announced its online live concert event, 'KCON: TACT 2020 Summer', airing this June 20-26 via YouTube. With many of this year's global K-Pop tours cancelled/postponed, including 'KCON 2020 New York', fans will be glad to hear about this exciting online event coming very soon.

Stay tuned for more information, including the performing artist lineup!