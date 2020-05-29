6

Seoul court sentences Ahn Joon Young PD & Kim Yong Bum CP to ~2 years in prison for manipulation of 'Produce' series

On May 29, Seoul's Central District Court announced the criminal sentencing of Ahn Joon Young PD, Kim Yong Bum CP, as well as several other broadcasting station staff members and entertainment company representatives for their involvement in the manipulation of Mnet's 'Produce' survival series. 

First, the series' overall head producer Ahn Joon Young PD was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment. The series' head CP Kim Yong Bum was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of imprisonment. These two individuals have been charged with manipulating the rankings of specific trainees during the 'Produce' idol survival series while charging viewers through paid voting. 

Back in December of 2019, the prosecution demanded a sentence of 3 years in prison each for Ahn PD and Kim CP, as well as fines. Also during previous court hearings, Ahn PD and Kim CP delivered their apologies to the trainees and fellow staff members who were affected by their crimes, revealing their intentions to accept their punishments diligently. 

Meanwhile, several entertainment company representatives involved in offering bribery to Ahn PD and Kim CP have been sentenced to fines. 

