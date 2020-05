Cosmic Girls's Yeoreum is sitting with a pretty butterfly companion in her individual comeback teaser image!

Cosmic Girls will be returning very soon with their 8th mini album 'Neverland' and title track "Butterfly", this coming June 9 at 6 PM KST. Judging by the girls' graceful, floral teaser series released so far, fans can expect a bright and lovely concept and sound from the group's first comeback of 2020.

Can't wait!