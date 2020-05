Super Junior K.R.Y. has released individual teaser images for Ryeowook.

The Super Junior subunit will be releasing their first physical album 'When We Were Us' soon, and they've now dropped individual teaser images for Ryeowook. The mini-album will include title song "When We Were Us", "Way to Busan", "The Way Back to You", "I Can't", "Home", and "Midnight Story".

"When We Were Us" will drop at 6PM KST on June 8th.