Weki Meki is aiming to come back in June.

Fantagio Music said, "Weki Meki is preparing to come back in mid-June. They have finished recording their song and shooting jacket photos. It's going to be a mini-album."

It's been only 4 months since 'Dazzle Dazzle' in February, but the girls will be joining the girl group battle in June! Stay tuned for Weki Meki's comeback.