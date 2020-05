Idol turned actress UEE showed off her gorgeous visuals in a new pictorial.

Fashion magazine Singles showed UEE posing in a special beauty shoot. The gorgeous film cinematography combined with UEE's strong facial features produced artistic photos. Filmed with celebrity stylist Han Hye Yeon and a crew of dedicated staff, UEE posed elegantly in a sophisticated bodysuit.

Her healthy and toned beauty captured netizens' attention. The full video will be revealed on June 1st.