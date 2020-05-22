Netizens think Kim Chung Ha looks like Park Bom in her behind-the-scenes video for 'Stay Tonight'

21

Netizens are stating that Kim Chung Ha looks a lot like former 2NE1 member Park Bom in her newest behind the scenes video for her song "Stay Tonight".

The star was seen sporting colored contacts and heavy eyeliner while preparing to go into filming for her latest music video. Due to the unique makeup styling and the attention it brought to the eyes, many believe that Chung Ha's look makes her look like Park Bom! Netizens are saying: 

"I was shocked because she looks like Park Bom."

"Wow she looks like Park Bom here."

"I honestly thought this was Park Bom at first." 


Check out the video below! What do you think? Does she look like Park Bom?

krell-3,078 pts 20 seconds ago 0
20 seconds ago

bambamgot7-587 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I mean she can do what she wants. I don't have problem. But Im just saying ive always felt her face looks a bit stiff/plastic. And these photos look worse.

