NCT's Lucas' shirt sparks debate online

Netizens are talking about the NCT's Lucas' designer shirt.
On May 24, a post on a popular online community sparked a debate about whether Lucas' shirt was obscene or could be understood as a fashion. Over 900 netizens shared their opinions in the comments. The majority was criticizing both the artist and the designer, while a few were saying it isn't a big of a deal. Some of the comments include:
"Call me a prude or whatever, but this is unacceptable to me."
"I don't want my idol to wear this so I guess this is obscene/offensive"
"Lucas... why...."
"Out of so many designer shirts, he chose this to wear?"
"What was the designer thinking?"
"I guess I'll have to respect his taste in fashion."
What do you think?
Log in to comment