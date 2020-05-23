NCT's Lucas' shirt sparks debate online

Netizens are talking about the NCT's Lucas' designer shirt.



On May 24, a post on a popular online community sparked a debate about whether Lucas' shirt was obscene or could be understood as a fashion. Over 900 netizens shared their opinions in the comments. The majority was criticizing both the artist and the designer, while a few were saying it isn't a big of a deal. Some of the comments include:

"Call me a prude or whatever, but this is unacceptable to me."

"I don't want my idol to wear this so I guess this is obscene/offensive"

"Lucas... why...."

"Out of so many designer shirts, he chose this to wear?"

"What was the designer thinking?"

"I guess I'll have to respect his taste in fashion."

What do you think?