0

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

NCT's Lucas' shirt sparks debate online

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about the NCT's Lucas' designer shirt. 

On May 24, a post on a popular online community sparked a debate about whether Lucas' shirt was obscene or could be understood as a fashion. Over 900 netizens shared their opinions in the comments. The majority was criticizing both the artist and the designer, while a few were saying it isn't a big of a deal. Some of the comments include: 

"Call me a prude or whatever, but this is unacceptable to me."

"I don't want my idol to wear this so I guess this is obscene/offensive"

"Lucas... why...."

"Out of so many designer shirts, he chose this to wear?"

"What was the designer thinking?"

"I guess I'll have to respect his taste in fashion."

What do you think?

  1. NCT
  2. Lucas
2 1,992 Share Be the first to vote

0

bambamgot7-570 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Oh Pls...

Share

0

itsaminax711 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

He's 21 years old he can wear whatever he wants... Yeah it's inappropriate but so many idols wear stuff like this, what's new? If you don't like it then don't say anything about it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, Lucas
NCT's Lucas' shirt sparks debate online
7 minutes ago   2   1,521

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND