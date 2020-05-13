23

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X celebrates their fifth anniversary, takes on 5 trending hashtags worldwide

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X is celebrating their fifth anniversary since debut and are trending worldwide.

Fans are celebrating the group's anniversary using the hashtags #오일사_평생_선물을_쥐어준_이날 (5/14 a day given to as a present forever), #5YearsWithMONSTAX7#몬스타엑스5주년 (MONSTA X fifth anniversary), #오일사_우리에게_평생_선물을_쥐어준_이날 (5/14 the day given to us as a present forever), and #몬스타엑스_다섯번째오일사 (MONSTA X's fifth 5/14). The hashtag #원호_데뷔5주년_축하해 (Wonho happy 5th debut anniversary) is also trending worldwide as fans celebrate former member Wonho's debut anniversary as well. Fans are saying:

In order to celebrate their anniversary, MONSTA X has also included a special video message to fans commemorate the day. Check out the goofy video below!

  1. MONSTA X
3 451 Share 79% Upvoted

0

myouuu1,149 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Happy anniversary, for mamy more years together.

Share

0

nunyabsnss3,620 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Congratulations on making it to 5 years kings, let's have many more 🎉🎉🎉

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Momoland, Daisy
Daisy's picture removed from Momoland's homepage
9 minutes ago   0   1,876
Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 has a joyful day solo in 'Hug' MV
8 hours ago   0   1,415

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND