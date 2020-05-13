MONSTA X celebrates their fifth anniversary, takes on 5 trending hashtags worldwide

MONSTA X is celebrating their fifth anniversary since debut and are trending worldwide.

Fans are celebrating the group's anniversary using the hashtags #오일사_평생_선물을_쥐어준_이날 (5/14 a day given to as a present forever), #5YearsWithMONSTAX7, #몬스타엑스5주년 (MONSTA X fifth anniversary), #오일사_우리에게_평생_선물을_쥐어준_이날 (5/14 the day given to us as a present forever), and #몬스타엑스_다섯번째오일사 (MONSTA X's fifth 5/14). The hashtag #원호_데뷔5주년_축하해 (Wonho happy 5th debut anniversary) is also trending worldwide as fans celebrate former member Wonho's debut anniversary as well. Fans are saying:

Happy anniversary to Monsta X! No matter what, Monsta X will always be 7. Here’s to 5 amazing years ~ ❤️#5YearsWithMONSTAX7 #몬스타엑스데뷔5주년 pic.twitter.com/0oYhFBLVHM — Wonho Updates (@ForWonho_) May 13, 2020

Monsta X's 5th anniversary celebration ad in Korea ♥️ that's wonderful promotion of MX to non-fans, I hope our MBB family keeps growing!#5YearsWithMONSTAX7#몬스타엑스_다섯번째오일사 #원호_데뷔5주년_축하해@official__wonho@OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/KeDvXwvWTo — Butter Chickyun (@RamenhaeMXMB) May 13, 2020

Happy 5th Anniversary Monsta X 🎉



You are my KINGS👑



I haven't known you long, but you became my escape from the world, my happy place, my joy. so quickly !!!



I love you soooo much !!! 💕#5YearsWithMONSTAX7 #오일사_평생_선물을_쥐어준_이날 @OfficialMonstaX @official__wonho pic.twitter.com/9m7t2AQW6o — ⋈ Anja Black ⋈ WONHO IS MY ANGEL !!! 🐰 사랑해 원호 💗 (@MonbebeGermany) May 13, 2020

In order to celebrate their anniversary, MONSTA X has also included a special video message to fans commemorate the day. Check out the goofy video below!