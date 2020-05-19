7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jiyeon & Song Jae Rim's sides deny they're dating, the stars are just close friends

AKP STAFF

On May 19, the agencies of singer/actress Jiyeon and actor Song Jae Rim each spoke up to deny dating rumors surrounding the two former drama co-stars. 

Jiyeon's label Partners Parks told media outlets, "The dating rumors between Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon are false. It's true that the two visited a circuit on the countryside to ride their bikes, but they were just helping each other out as close friends. They are not dating." 

Song Jae Rim's label Grand Anse Entertainment likewise responded, "Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon, who met on the set of drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' which ended in September of 2019, are very close sunbae-hoobaes with a shared interest in bike riding. Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon were spotted back on May 17 while practicing at a bike circuit."

  1. Song Jae Rim
  2. Jiyeon
6 2,588 Share 100% Upvoted

1

henry198434150 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I have an idea allkpop how about you stop articles about rumors of idols dating because it's literally no one's business

Share

1

jack-bean456 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Jiyeon appeared with Han Ye Seul and she said she was learning to operate a scooter. (The full size gas power mini-bike not the uber toy)

So basically the rumor was, they were spotted together at the gas station but even if they were dating, she's 28 so people can mind their own damn business.


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND