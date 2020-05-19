Jiyeon & Song Jae Rim's sides deny they're dating, the stars are just close friends

On May 19, the agencies of singer/actress Jiyeon and actor Song Jae Rim each spoke up to deny dating rumors surrounding the two former drama co-stars.

Jiyeon's label Partners Parks told media outlets, "The dating rumors between Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon are false. It's true that the two visited a circuit on the countryside to ride their bikes, but they were just helping each other out as close friends. They are not dating."

Song Jae Rim's label Grand Anse Entertainment likewise responded, "Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon, who met on the set of drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' which ended in September of 2019, are very close sunbae-hoobaes with a shared interest in bike riding. Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon were spotted back on May 17 while practicing at a bike circuit."

