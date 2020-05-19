REDSQUARE are color experts in debut MV for 'Colorfull'

5-member rookie girl group REDSQUARE has dropped an upbeat MV for their debut title track, "Colorfull"!

In the MV, the REDSQUARE members are total experts on colors, as they study colors in various objects like cosmetics, fruit, flowers, etc. The girls' title track "Colorfull" also boasts a bright, energetic sound, accompanied by catch lyrics and glimpses of a fun, synchronized choreography.

Watch REDSQAURE's vibrant debut in their "Colorfull" MV above, and make sure to also check out their full debut single album 'Prequel'!

