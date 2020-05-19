0

1

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

REDSQUARE are color experts in debut MV for 'Colorfull'

AKP STAFF

5-member rookie girl group REDSQUARE has dropped an upbeat MV for their debut title track, "Colorfull"!

In the MV, the REDSQUARE members are total experts on colors, as they study colors in various objects like cosmetics, fruit, flowers, etc. The girls' title track "Colorfull" also boasts a bright, energetic sound, accompanied by catch lyrics and glimpses of a fun, synchronized choreography. 

Watch REDSQAURE's vibrant debut in their "Colorfull" MV above, and make sure to also check out their full debut single album 'Prequel'!

  1. REDSQUARE
0 233 Share 0% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND