Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dedicates handwritten letter of apology after violating social distancing advisory

On May 19, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dedicated a handwritten letter of apology via his group's official SNS, addressing the controversy and criticism surrounding his recent Itaewon bar outing with friends including BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu, and NCT 127's Jaehyun.

He wrote,

"Hello, this is Cha Eun Woo.

First, I apologize for causing concerns for so many people due to my careless actions. 

During a time when there are still numerous healthcare workers and civilians fighting to overcome COVID19 together, for someone like me who even participated in the 'Thanks Challenge' to violate social distancing precautions and go out so complacently to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon with my acquaintances; it was wrong, and I am deeply reflecting on my actions. 

I am sincerely apologetic toward so many people who have watched over me until now, and toward the fans who always trusted in me and cheered me on, for disappointing them. I am also sorry toward my members, our company staff, and all of those around me. 

Many people have sent me their love which I cherish, and so I will work hard to become a person who can think and act as wisely. Once again, I apologize for causing anxiety and concerns."

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu, and NCT 127's Jaehyun are currently facing criticism as it was belatedly revealed that the four friends visited a restaurant and two bars in Itaewon back on April 25, when a severe social distancing advisory was still in effect. 

uwuw115 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Dispatch out here stalking and following them where's their apology then?

THEY DID NOTHING WRONG

Nct_and_Wayv84 pts 41 minutes ago 3
41 minutes ago

Bruh they all met up a couple of weeks before all the corona cases showed duo at the club. Plus they a apologized. What more do Koreans want? For them to jump off a cliff? Koreans need to learn the word forgive. It's understandable to be disappointed but there's no reason to throw hate.

