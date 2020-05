IU and SUGA's newest collaboration track "Eight" has secured an all-kill on real-time charts immediately after its release.

The song has hit number one on Melon, Genie Music, Naver Music, Soribada, and Bugs to achieve number one on the real-time charts. This collaboration was said to be spearheaded by IU, who also participated in the composition, lyric writing, and overall concept of the song.



Congratulations to IU and SUGA.