Heo Young Saeng's label provides update on discussions of a SS501 reunion

On May 13, singer Heo Young Saeng's label KQ Entertainment responded to media inquiries about a possible SS501 reunion.

KQ Entertainment stated, "We have been discussing the matter frequently, but we have nothing to officially announce yet. We will work hard to bring you good news."

Earlier on this day, one media outlet reported that the five members of 2nd generation idol group SS501 including Kim Hyun Joong, Heo Young Saeng, Kim Kyu Jong, Park Jung Min, and Kim Hyung Jun came together to discuss detailed ideas and thoughts about the group's reunion. One insider claimed, "They discussed specifics such as a new album and MV filming; however, due to scheduling conflicts, the reunion was ultimately cancelled."

