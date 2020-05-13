Yubin stands out in colorful teaser images for comeback

Yubin has dropped more teaser images for her comeback!



The former Wonder Girls member is taking on a playful, colorful concept by standing out in cut-outs and surrounding herself with stickers. As previously reported, it's been 7 months since her last release 'Start of the End', and this will be her first comeback since leaving JYP Entertainment and setting up rrr Entertainment.



Stay tuned for updates on Yubin's comeback. What do you think of her comeback concept?



