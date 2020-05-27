Song Ji Hyo is rescued by four handsome men in first teaser for JTBC drama 'Did We Love'

Song Ji Hyo will be testing out her chemistry with four handsome men in her brand new JTBC Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Did We Love'!

Premiering this summer, JTBC's 'Did We Love' tells the story of a single mother of 14-years as she suddenly faces a new romantic chapter in her life. As you an see in the drama's first Western-themed teaser above, Song Ji Hyo takes on the role of Noh Ae Jung, accompanied by her daughter Hani (played by Uhm Chae Young).



Soon, along come four handsome men, each in their own chosen forms of transportation - Son Ho Joon in a noisy open-top jeep, Song Jong Ho the cowboy on a horse, Goo Ja Sung rolling in with a 3-passenger motorcycle, and another dark and mysterious horse rider, Kim Min Joon.



Curious to know more? You can keep an eye out for more teasers for JTBC's 'Did We Love', ahead of its premiere on July 8 at 9:30 PM KST!

