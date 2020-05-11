IZ*ONE's Mnet reality confirmed to return with season 3 next month ahead of summer comeback

According to Mnet on May 12, IZ*ONE's solo reality series 'IZ*ONE Chu' is returning with season 3, premiering next month on June 3!

In season 3 of 'IZ*ONE Chu', the project girl group members will be trying out the college student experience! All 12 members will be going to college, some for the first time, and some, for the second time.

'IZ*ONE Chu' season 3 is also expected to contain glimpsed into IZ*ONE's summer comeback preparations, as the girls gear up to return with a new album some time soon after the reality airs.

Meanwhile, girl groups such as TWICE, BLACKPINK, Cosmic Girls, Red Velvet's new unit Irene x Seulgi, and more are also confirmed to make comebacks this June.

