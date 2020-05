DAY6's Sungjin is showing a mature look for his teaser images 'The Demon: The Book Of Us'.

The talented artist is seen wearing a serious expression in artistic photographs showing off his strong visuals. The suave and sophisticated look definitely is one that Sungjin can pull off with no trouble at all, and fans are excited to see what DAY6 has in store next.

Stay tuned for more news regarding DAY6's comeback on May 11th.