Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is a storybook beauty in moving poster teaser for 'Neverland'

Dayoung is the latest Cosmic Girls member to get her own moving poster teaser!

In the teaser, the Starship Entertainment group's lovely lead vocalist rocks beautiful blonde hair, serenely staring into the camera as a gentle breeze passes through. Her pale pink dress makes her look like a storybook princess, with the flowers and fluttering butterfly nearby tying the scene back to the comeback's fantasy comeback.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls' latest mini album 'Neverland,' featuring title track "Butterfly," is set for release on June 9 KST.

Check out Dayoung's moving poster below!