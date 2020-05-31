GOT7's Mark donates $7,000 USD to Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

GOT7's Mark is the latest Korean celebrity to donate in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

On May 31 KST, the idol took to his personal Twitter account to share a screenshot of a donation confirmation page, showing that he had donated $7,000 USD to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund that day.

Mark follows a number of other Korean artists, including Jay Park, Crush, and DAY6's Jae, who have gone public in support of black rights after the murder of an African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

"Stay strong, stay safe," Mark tweeted with the image, adding a link to a resource page informing the public on ways they can help support the movement.

Mark's full tweet can be seen below.