Bang Ye Dam partners up with WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon & AKMU's Chanhyuk for his solo debut single

YG Entertainment has now unveiled a title poster for TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam's upcoming solo digital single, "WAYO".

According to the title poster, Bang Ye Dam's highly-anticipated solo debut single "WAYO" is composed by YGE's resident hitmaker Future Bounce alongside WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Andrew Choi. The lyrics are written by Future Bounce, Kang Seung Yoon, as well as AKMU's Chanhyuk.

Look forward to 7-year YG trainee Bang Ye Dam's seasoned chemistry with his close label sunbae artists and producers, when "WAYO" drops this June 5 at 6 PM KST!

