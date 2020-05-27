11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Bang Ye Dam partners up with WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon & AKMU's Chanhyuk for his solo debut single

YG Entertainment has now unveiled a title poster for TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam's upcoming solo digital single, "WAYO". 

According to the title poster, Bang Ye Dam's highly-anticipated solo debut single "WAYO" is composed by YGE's resident hitmaker Future Bounce alongside WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Andrew Choi. The lyrics are written by Future Bounce, Kang Seung Yoon, as well as AKMU's Chanhyuk

Look forward to 7-year YG trainee Bang Ye Dam's seasoned chemistry with his close label sunbae artists and producers, when "WAYO" drops this June 5 at 6 PM KST!

leehi42xxx185 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

wow chanhyuk helping yedam. I remember watching them in kpopstar 2 where akmu and yedam are top 2.

Ran_kudou183 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

If only those big seniors can partner up with Rose or Lisa. This newbie is really irritating now.

