30

6

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

YG Entertainment confirms TREASURE's debut for this July

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment's first new boy group in 5 years, TREASURE have finally announced their big debut!

On May 12, TREASURE unveiled an impactful "coming soon" clip, confirming their debut for this summer in July, 2020. Born from YG Entertainment survival series 'Treasure Box' last year, TREASURE consist of 12-members total including Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan

Are you pumped for TREASURE's long-awaited debut?

  1. TREASURE
10 5,376 Share 83% Upvoted

3

newme256 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh my it's happening!! 😱😱😱🥺🥺

Share

1

Xxxbrego741 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

All the best & good luck boys💙🍀

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
22 hours ago   20   11,593

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND