YG Entertainment confirms TREASURE's debut for this July

YG Entertainment's first new boy group in 5 years, TREASURE have finally announced their big debut!

On May 12, TREASURE unveiled an impactful "coming soon" clip, confirming their debut for this summer in July, 2020. Born from YG Entertainment survival series 'Treasure Box' last year, TREASURE consist of 12-members total including Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan.

Are you pumped for TREASURE's long-awaited debut?