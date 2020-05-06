NCT 127 are ready to 'Punch' in 'Warm Up' teaser images

NCT 127 are ready to "Punch" in their 'Warm Up' teaser images!



After an intense '1st Player' teaser video, NCT 127 are continuing their sporty concept in tracksuits. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.



Take a look at NCT 127's teaser images below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #TAEIL



NCT 127 The 2nd Album Repackage

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone : The Final Round 〗



NCT 127 〖 Punch 〗

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 05 19 6PM (KST)

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 05 20 0AM (KST)#NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/UvpE5xpxnk — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) May 6, 2020

WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #HAECHAN



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #DOYOUNG



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #JUNGWOO



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #TAEYONG



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #YUTA



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #JAEHYUN



WARM UP : 1ST PLAYER #MARK



