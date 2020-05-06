92

28

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

NCT 127 are ready to 'Punch' in 'Warm Up' teaser images

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 are ready to "Punch" in their 'Warm Up' teaser images!

After an intense '1st Player' teaser video, NCT 127 are continuing their sporty concept in tracksuits. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.

Take a look at NCT 127's teaser images below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. NCT 127
  2. PUNCH
  3. NEO ZONE
  4. THE FINAL ROUND
10 4,639 Share 77% Upvoted

7

kxk3,738 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

jungwoo is going to own this era

Share

5

quark123951,985 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Goddamn Yuta you didn't have to come at me like that.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

PlayM Girls
PlayM Girls confirmed to debut next month
55 minutes ago   0   1,967
Han
Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'
11 hours ago   4   2,921
ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, NCT, Jaehyun
[Pann] Cha Eunwoo and Jung Jaehyun's average face
17 hours ago   16   33,553

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND