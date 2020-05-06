NCT 127 are ready to "Punch" in their 'Warm Up' teaser images!
After an intense '1st Player' teaser video, NCT 127 are continuing their sporty concept in tracksuits. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.
Take a look at NCT 127's teaser images below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
92
28
Posted by2 days ago
NCT 127 are ready to 'Punch' in 'Warm Up' teaser images
NCT 127 are ready to "Punch" in their 'Warm Up' teaser images!
10 4,639 Share 77% Upvoted
Log in to comment