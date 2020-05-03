7

1

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Sungjae announces May 11 enlistment date; thanks fans for birthday wishes

AKP STAFF

Sungjae has announced that he will be enlisting in the military on May 11.


On May 3 KST, the BTOB member took to his personal Instagram account to announce the news to his fans himself, leaving a long letter explaining his upcoming plan:

"Hello, it's Sungjae.

First! Thank you so much to all of you Melody [BTOB's fan club name] for wishing me a happy birthday. (I saw all of your social media posts, birthday advertisements, and events!)

I was concerned with how I was going to tell you this, but overthinking it was too much, so I am writing this letter as it seems telling you directly is right.


Many will be surprised by this, but I have decided that I will be enlisting in the military on May 11!


There are people who will be surprised by this sudden news and people who will be concerned, but because of the wonderful treatment I have seen from Melodies, I have confidence that tells me that no matter where I go I will receive love and gallantly serve. I have no concerns at all! It seems I will serve and return without any issues.


Due to the subsequent enlistment of the BTOB members, there is an inevitable break period [in our activities], but because our Melodies will be waiting for us, BTOB will dream about the day we can all meet again and be strong!


There is now only a few days left, but I will communicate with Melodies soon before I go through a live broadcast, and soon the other hyungs will come out [of military service], and  'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' has plans to begin airing soon, so please be patient and the day where BTOB and Melodies can all meet and be together will come soon!


I'm still always really grateful, and in the future as well, please continue to support me! Until the day that I can appear to you all with an even more awesome appearance, please be healthy and spend your days happily. From Yook Sungjae."

Meanwhile, Sungjae will be the fourth BTOB member to fulfill his mandatory service commitments, following members Eunkwang, Changsub, and Minhyuk.


Check out Sungjae's full Instagram post below!

안녕하세요 성재입니다. 우선!어제 저의 생일을 축하해주신 모든 멜로디 여러분 너무너무 감사드립니다!(sns,생일광고,이벤트 등 다 찾아봤어요!!^^) 어떻게 이야기를 꺼내야할지 고민하다가 너무 깊은 고민과 생각과는 거리가 멀기에 조금이라도 먼저 직접 얘기하는게 맞을것같아서 글을 올립니다. 많이들 놀라시겠지만 5월11일부로 군입대를 결정하게 되었습니다! 갑작스런 통보에 놀라신 분들도 계실거고 걱정하시는 분들도 많이 계시겠지만, 지금까지 멜로디분들이 이뻐해주신것만 봐도 나는 어딜가도 이쁨받을수있고 씩씩하게 지낼수있겠구나!라는 자신감이 생겨서 전혀 걱정도 없고!!! 맘 편히 다녀올수 있을것 같습니다!ㅎ 연이은 비투비멤버들의 군입대에 어쩔수없는 공백기가 생기지만 우리 멜로디분들이 기다려주시니까 저희 비투비는 더더욱 다시 만날 날만을 꿈꾸며 힘내고 있습니다!! 이제 며칠남지 않았지만 가기전에 꼭 멜로디들과 소통할수있는 라방도 하구, 슬슬 맏형들도 나오고, 쌍갑포차도 곧 방영될 예정이니 조금만 참고 기다려주시면 금방 비투비 멜로디 다같이 볼날이 오겠죠!! 지금까지도 항상 너무 고맙고, 앞으로도 많은 응원 부탁드리겠습니다!! 더욱 멋진 모습으로 여러분에게 나타날 그날까지 건강하고 행복한 하루하루 보내고 있기를 바라며 6성재가.

A post shared by 육성재 BTOB Melody 3X2 (@yook_can_do_it)




