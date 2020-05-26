Actress Kim Hyang Gi in talks to star in upcoming JTBC drama 'Fly, Butterfly'

Actress Kim Hyang Gi is in talks to star in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Fly, Butterfly'.



On May 26, Kim Hyang Gi was reported to be starring in the new JTBC drama about employees at a hair salon who slowly learn to love themselves. Her label Namoo Actors confirmed, "Kim Hyang Gi has received an offer for the drama, and she's currently looking over the role."



If she accepts the role, it'll be her first since JTBC's 'Moments of 18' last year. 'Fly, Butterfly' is written by Paek Yeon Sun, who's known for 'Age of Youth', and directed by Kim Da Ye of 'Hello Dracula' and Kim Bo Kyung of 'The Wind Blows'.



'Fly, Butterfly' is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this year. Stay tuned for updates.