Posted 43 minutes ago

MONSTA X chase time in epic 'Fantasia' MV

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have dropped their epic music video for "Fantasia"!

In the MV, MONSTA X find themselves in a dramatic fantasy as they make their way through a gold-trimmed mansion. "Fantasia" is the title song of the group's mini album 'Fantasia X', and it's about fulfilling someone's dreams.

Watch MONSTA X' "Fantasia" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

