MONSTA X chase time in epic 'Fantasia' MV

MONSTA X have dropped their epic music video for "Fantasia"!



In the MV, MONSTA X find themselves in a dramatic fantasy as they make their way through a gold-trimmed mansion. "Fantasia" is the title song of the group's mini album 'Fantasia X', and it's about fulfilling someone's dreams.



Watch MONSTA X' "Fantasia" MV above.




