UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has revealed the tracklist for his solo album 'The W'.

The credits show that the rising idol participated in writing lyrics for four of the tracks. It seems like a lot of hard work was put into creating this album and fans are anticipating a magnetic performance from Kim Woo Seok as he gears up for the release of his solo album.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Kim Woo Seok's release on May 25th.