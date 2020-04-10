Wonho posts a letter to fans after signing to new label

Former MONSTA X member Wonho posted a letter to fans after signing to a new label, HIGHLINE Entertainment.



The letter titled "Hello," reads as follows:





"You probably were very hurt by me for a long time. I can't undo the hurt I did and I know that. I am going to try my best so that you don't feel burdened when I talk and feel happy through my efforts. I want to say another thing again. It's ok to rest whenever it is hard. Don't hurt because of me. I will try to be a resting place for my fans when they are tired and worried. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to become a better person. I will be thankful as I work. Thank you for letting me keep that promise."

