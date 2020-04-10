35

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wonho posts a letter to fans after signing to new label

Former MONSTA X member Wonho posted a letter to fans after signing to a new label, HIGHLINE Entertainment.

The letter titled "Hello," reads as follows: 


"You probably were very hurt by me for a long time. I can't undo the hurt I did and I know that. I am going to try my best so that you don't feel burdened when I talk and feel happy through my efforts. I want to say another thing again. It's ok to rest whenever it is hard. Don't hurt because of me. I will try to be a resting place for my fans when they are tired and worried. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to become a better person. I will be thankful as I work. Thank you for letting me keep that promise."

Are you excited for Wonho's activities under HIGHLINE Entertainment?

paluten187erz707 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I am happy that he is back again :) the king is back!

jeyjin1,234 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I intend to support him since he was my favorite among the MONSTA X members .

