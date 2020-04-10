Yulhee talks about her immense pain while bearing twins

Former LABOUM member Yulhee posted a new vlog centering around the birth of her twin girls.

She uploaded the video on April 9th to her new Youtube channel 'Yulhee's House' where she's been growing in popularity as more people tune in to take a glimpse at her life as a mother. She stated: "On the first day of delivery, I was in so much pain that I cycled between crying and then falling asleep. But I took a shot for my contraction pain and it's better now. I had to get a transfusion because my hemoglobin was so low. It is an unforgettable pain." She also showed the hardship of not being able to see her family at the hospital due to the virus outbreak, saying: "We got a big hospital room to invite lots of people but my parents can't even come."







Yulhee also gave a special look at her daughters Arin and Ayoon, and has already gained over 161,000 subscribers in just a few days.





