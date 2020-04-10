GFriend's Yuju stuns with her flexibility while in quarantine

GFriend's Yuju showed off her amazing home stretching skills using just a wall and a doorframe!

On April 9th, GFriend's official Instagram page posted videos of Yuju stretching in doorways and against the wall with the caption: "Try this like Yuju! Stay healthy at home as well :D"





Yuju teaches viewers how to stay healthy during quarantine with her home stretching techniques and did a perfect handstand against the wall and impressed viewers by casually using the door frame to hover in the air. Netizens have been commenting saying:





"Wow this is so hard but she does it so easily."

"Amazing."

"Even though I'm seeing it, it's hard to believe that it's possible to do."

Will you try Yuju's stretching techniques?