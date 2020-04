WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon & Lee Seung Hoon to guest on 'Dogs are Incredible'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon are set to feature as guests on 'Dogs are Incredible'.



On April 9, reports revealed the two WINNER members and dog owners are guesting on KBS' 'Dogs are Incredible' centered around dogs, pets, and their owners, and they'll be joining pet expert Kang Hyun Wook, comedian Lee Kyung Kyu, and actor Lee Yoo Bi on the variety show.



Kang Seung Yoon is known to have adopted an abandoned dog named Thor years ago, and Lee Seung Hoon is the owner of an Italian greyhound named Haute.



In other news, WINNER are making a comeback with "Remember", composed and written by Song Min Ho, on April 9 KST.