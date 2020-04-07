WINNER make fans melt with their soothing vocals in 2nd 'Remember' MV teaser

WINNER's soothing, sugary vocals will have you melting with only their 2nd MV teaser, even before the full release of their comeback album 'Remember'!

In the 2nd MV teaser above, fans can listen to a lengthier preview of the group's comeback title track "Remember" including snippets of Kim Jin Woo and Kang Seung Yoon's velvety voices. The MV teaser also includes more scenes of the 4 WINNER members happily reminiscing their most cherished memories as a group, moving Inner Circles to tears once again.

WINNER's full comeback with their 3rd album 'Remember' is set for April 9 at 6 PM KST.