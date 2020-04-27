8

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn PD & Kim CP of 'Produce' series again deny that the trainees' labels asked the show to manipulate rankings

Back on April 27, defendants Ahn Joon Young PD, Kim Yong Bum CP, as well as their legal representatives attended a 4th hearing involving vote rigging and rank manipulation charges of Mnet's 'Produce' audition program series. 

On this day at the Seoul Central District Court, Ahn Joon Young PD again apologized for his charges, including accepting bribe offers at an adult entertainment establishment from entertainment company representatives. He said, "I did not know that the invitation was for such an [illegal] act, and I would not have accepted the invitation if I knew. I will never accept such an invitation again."

He also continued, "But the contestants' agencies did not make any specific requests regarding their trainees. In fact, I was the one in the position to make requests to the agencies."

Kim Yong Bum CP also claimed that the trainees' respective agencies were not involved in the broadcast manipulations. His side explained, "We manipulated the final rankings based on the trainees' already known images, their popularity from episodes prior to the finale, etc. In the case of 'Produce 48', the series was in a state of decline in viewership ratings and trending topics, and so we were worried about producing a lineup that the general public would prefer. But we did not manipulate the rankings based on any bribes from the contestants' agencies." 

These two individuals are expected to attend another court hearing this coming May 12. 

LoveKpopfromAust1,616 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Here we go again. At the end of the day, what will be the final result? Probably a 'small' fine and back to business as usual. And how ridiculous is that! It's clear as day the agencies were neck deep involved in all this ... who benefited the most? The agencies! The PDs are the scapegoats, forcefully or otherwise, creating a beautiful narrative here which will no doubt be accepted by the court.

0

shakennotstirred317 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Their is a major lack of common sense in their explanation and I am not buying it. If you think about it, the real reason the show's rating started to decline was because the people's votes aren't being represented so they stopped watching. If they cut a person that is getting a lot of votes and put another who isn't getting as much, of course the people who were voting for the more popular person will stop watching it and/or stop voting. They changed the line up according to who they wanted to win, and not the one who was bringing in the numbers, which was the whole point of voting anyways.

