TVXQ's Changmin calls Yunho his family + discusses marriage

On April 7, TVXQ's Changmin appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Good Morning FM, Jang Sung Kyu'!

On this broadcast, Changmin introduced listeners to his 1st solo mini album 'Chocolate', released 17-years after his debut as a member of TVXQ. Changmin revealed that the solo album took so long because both TVXQ members prioritized their team promotions over their individual activities, and so it wasn't until last year that Yunho also made his solo debut.

Next, Changmin confessed that he felt lonely while preparing for his solo album. "I really noticed Yunho-hyung's missing spot. I noticed it while recording, and also on stage, and realized that I was relying on him more than I thought," the idol shared. To this, DJ Jang Sung Kyu asked, "What does Yunho mean to Changmin?" Changmin answered, "This might sound generic, but he is family. He is always nearby, but that doesn't mean that we are always having fun side by side. We fight at times, but despite our differences, we trust each other and love each other like family."

Later on, DJ Jang Sung Kyu brought up the topic of marriage. Fans know that earlier this year, Changmin admitted to his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend. Changmin carefully answered, "My fans who love me will not want to hear [talk about marriage]. In general, everyone has their own time for things so I would want to get married when the right time comes, not too late."

