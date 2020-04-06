Oh My Girl's Arin is lovely in whatever style she tries on for 'BYC'

Oh My Girl's Arin is the lovely new muse for family clothing shopping mall brand, 'BYC'!





For her refreshing 2020 spring/summer collection promotion with 'BYC', Arin tried on various styles including inner wear, exercise and workout lines, lingerie lines, and more, pulling off each style with her signature, lovely charm.

Check out some cuts from Arin's first promotional shoot with 'BYC', below! Meanwhile, the Oh My Girl member will be greeting fans soon through tvN D's new web drama series, 'Girls World'.