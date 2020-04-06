4

Arrest warrant for singer Wheesung denied in ongoing illegal drug use investigation

On April 7, the court denied an arrest warrant for singer Wheesung (38), filed by the Kyungbuk District Police in light of the singer's ongoing illegal drug use investigation. 

Previously, Kyungbuk police requested an arrest warrant for Wheesung after the singer was found unconscious on two separate occasions in a row, after allegedly abusing an illegal anesthetic drug. Police stated that they requested the arrest warrant as "We determined that Wheesung may not be in his right mind of state after he was found unconscious in the restroom due to anesthetic drug abuse." 

However, the court has turned Wheesung's arrest warrant down due to the fact that the singer has not shown any behaviors such as dodging investigations, destroying evidence, etc. 

Meanwhile, Wheesung is currently facing illegal drug use allegations after police discovered the star's name on a list of drug purchasers in December of last year. Some time after this news made headlines, the singer was discovered unconscious in a restroom on two occasions after overdosing on anesthetic drugs - once on March 31 and again on April 2. 

Ohboy699,938 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

It's pretty obvious he is going through some stuff and jails is the last thing he needs. I hope the psychiatrists will help him.

diadems-1,806 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

As long as he gets drug treatment... that's the necessary outcome. I'm concerned that his handlers may not be effective in helping him him get clean. Managers tend to coddle their performers rather than give them what they need. Michael Jackson was a good example of what happens when staff give the person what he wants instead of getting them what they need. Michael Jackson wanted propofol and that the doctor who injected him ended up killing him.


So it's not just about getting help, it's about getting the right help.


As far as not pressing charges in acquiring an actual illegal drug, propofol which he did... clearly the courts are cutting him a break. I'm not sure if that was the right thing to do here because sometimes an addict will only change when they hit rock bottom and an addict will never hit rock bottom if his addiction is being enabled.

