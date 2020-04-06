Arrest warrant for singer Wheesung denied in ongoing illegal drug use investigation

On April 7, the court denied an arrest warrant for singer Wheesung (38), filed by the Kyungbuk District Police in light of the singer's ongoing illegal drug use investigation.

Previously, Kyungbuk police requested an arrest warrant for Wheesung after the singer was found unconscious on two separate occasions in a row, after allegedly abusing an illegal anesthetic drug. Police stated that they requested the arrest warrant as "We determined that Wheesung may not be in his right mind of state after he was found unconscious in the restroom due to anesthetic drug abuse."

However, the court has turned Wheesung's arrest warrant down due to the fact that the singer has not shown any behaviors such as dodging investigations, destroying evidence, etc.

Meanwhile, Wheesung is currently facing illegal drug use allegations after police discovered the star's name on a list of drug purchasers in December of last year. Some time after this news made headlines, the singer was discovered unconscious in a restroom on two occasions after overdosing on anesthetic drugs - once on March 31 and again on April 2.

