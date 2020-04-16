24

T-ara's Jiyeon and Han Ye Seul become netizen's new favorite celebrity duo as they pose for the camera in a stunning two-shot

T-ara's Jiyeon and actress Han Ye Seul are the two celebrity duo netizens want to see more of!

The two celebrities were seen hanging out in Han Ye Seul's Instagram post, which became a huge topic on an internet community forum due to the overpowering nature of both stars' visuals in one picture! Han Ye Seul showed that the two were good friends by preparing an adorable cake for Jiyeon, even calling her "my little mermaid, Jiyeon" in the caption of her post.

View this post on Instagram

인어공주 지연이와 @jiyeon2__ 💕💕

A post shared by 한예슬 (@han_ye_seul_) on

View this post on Instagram

ᶠᴼᴿ ᵞᴼᵁ ✨

A post shared by 한예슬 (@han_ye_seul_) on

Netizens have been commenting on the unexpected friendship, saying: 

"They're like kitties from a really rich family"

"It's amazing how Jiyeon doesn't lose standing next to Han Ye Seul, and amazing how Han Ye Seul doesn't lose next to someone half her age."

"It's really nice to see them have a close relationship. They should film a new reality show soon."


Would you like to see Jiyeon and Han Ye Seul in a reality program together? 

annaaaaaaaaaaaa81 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Ugh I love Jiyeon. I’ve been on a T-ara kick lately, I really miss them 😫

Share

1

diadems-1,634 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yes. Yes, I would like to see Jiyeon and Han Ye Seul in a variety show.

Share

