Super Junior members Leeteuk and Eunhyuk will be recording for a guest appearance on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' soon!

The two Super Junior members are expected to attend an upcoming recording for 'Amazing Saturday' some time in mid-April, once filming for the series resumes after potential COVID19 exposure last week.

Leeteuk and Eunhyuk's guest episode will air some time in early May.