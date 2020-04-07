2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Hye Kyo's reps deny rumors about newlywed home with ex-husband Song Joong Ki

AKP STAFF

Song Hye Kyo's reps denied rumors about her previous newlywed home with ex-husband Song Joong Ki.

It was previously reported Song Hye Kyo was selling her past newlywed home in a housing complex in Samseong-dong, Seoul for 8.2 billion Won ($6,736,500.90 USD. It's said it was sold at a low price for the exclusive neighborhood, and the actress was allegedly in a rush to sell the property.

On April 7, Song Hye Kyo's reps clarified, "It's disappointing that misinformation about her personal privacy is being reported. The property in Samseong-dong reported today was put up for sale a year ago. There seems to be misunderstanding that she recently had to make the sale in a hurry, and there's been noise about that. It's information that comes up when you search real estate portals. It's absurd that a sale made a year ago has caused another rumor and misunderstanding."

The reps also responded to reports saying Song Joong Ki had demolished their former alleged newlywed home in Yongsan-gu, stating, "Song Hye Kyo has never even lived in that house. It's being reported as if it was a newlywed home, but that's not true." 

In related news, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki filed for divorce in June of 2019 after getting married in October of 2017.

  1. Song Hye Kyo
  2. Song Joong Ki
1 6,164 Share 67% Upvoted

-1

antonella20161,371 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Not our business

Share
BTS, EXO, D.O., Taeyeon, GOT7, IU, Lee Hi, MONSTA X, NCT 127, N.Flying, Pentagon, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Wanna One, Park Bom
K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed
10 hours ago   13   12,507

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND