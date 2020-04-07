Song Hye Kyo's reps deny rumors about newlywed home with ex-husband Song Joong Ki

Song Hye Kyo's reps denied rumors about her previous newlywed home with ex-husband Song Joong Ki.



It was previously reported Song Hye Kyo was selling her past newlywed home in a housing complex in Samseong-dong, Seoul for 8.2 billion Won ($6,736,500.90 USD. It's said it was sold at a low price for the exclusive neighborhood, and the actress was allegedly in a rush to sell the property.



On April 7, Song Hye Kyo's reps clarified, "It's disappointing that misinformation about her personal privacy is being reported. The property in Samseong-dong reported today was put up for sale a year ago. There seems to be misunderstanding that she recently had to make the sale in a hurry, and there's been noise about that. It's information that comes up when you search real estate portals. It's absurd that a sale made a year ago has caused another rumor and misunderstanding."



The reps also responded to reports saying Song Joong Ki had demolished their former alleged newlywed home in Yongsan-gu, stating, "Song Hye Kyo has never even lived in that house. It's being reported as if it was a newlywed home, but that's not true."



In related news, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki filed for divorce in June of 2019 after getting married in October of 2017.