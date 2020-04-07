NCT 127 to make a comeback with a repackaged album

On April 7, SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that NCT 127 will be making a comeback next month with a repackaged version of their 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'.

The NCT 127 members are currently busy with the final preparations for their May comeback, although a specific date in May has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, NCT 127 recently achieved their highest ever ranking since debut on 'Billboard 200' with the release of 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' at #5.

Stay tuned for more details on NCT 127's comeback.

