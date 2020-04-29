Rapper Cheetah & boyfriend Nam Yeon Woo to appear on 'Real Love Story'

Rapper Cheetah and actor-director Nam Yeon Woo are the next couple to appear on MBC's 'Real Love Story'.



On April 29, reports revealed Cheetah and Nam Yeon Woo would be the latest couple to join 'Real Love Story', and they filmed the the reality series on the 29th KST.



In December of 2018, the rapper and actor's label confirmed they were dating. Cheetah revealed she was in a relationship in October of 2018 on MBC Every1's 'Video Star', and 2 months later, it was revealed she was dating Nam Yeon Woo.



Stay tuned for updates on the Cheetah-Nam Yeon Woo couple!

