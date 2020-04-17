Oh My Girl complete recording as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'

Girl group Oh My Girl will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

According to reports on April 17, the seven Oh My Girl members attended a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' back on April 16. This marks the girl group's first full guest appearance on the program in 2 years and 5 months, after the members took part in a heated escape room game with the 'Knowing Bros' cast members in 2017.

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl will be making a comeback this April 27 at 6 PM KST with their 7th mini album, 'Nonstop'!

