Cha Tae Hyun & Lee Sun Bin are about to solve crime the dirty way in main 'Off Duty Investigation' teaser

Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, and the gang are about to solve some crimes the dirty way in OCN's upcoming Sat-Sun night series, 'Off Duty Investigation'.

In 'Off Duty Investigation', a workaholic TV program PD Kang Moo Young (Lee Sun Bin) partners up with a detective famous for his stubbornness, Jin Kang Ho (Cha Tae Hyun). The two set out to solve crimes that even the police have given up on, for the sake of achieving Kang Moo Young's target viewership rating of 4.5%.

Also starring Jung Sang Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, Yoon Kyung Ho, and more, OCN's 'Off Duty Investigation' premieres this May 23 at 10:50 PM KST.

